Moser 4th in All Around at State AA Gymnastics

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Gymnastics team wrapped up it’s season with a 5th place finish on Friday at the State High School Gymastics meet in Watertown. On Saturday, Mikah Moser of the Lady Govs had a 4th place finish in the All Around with a score of 36.375. The 4th place finish was one of the higest in Lady Govs gymnatics in recent memory. Sophie Bullard finished 11th in her final match as a Lady Govs as the senior posted a score of 35.00 and Meg Erwin was 12th with a 34.600. Pierre had a 136.675 on Friday in the team event which was won by Mitchell.

AA Individual 2018