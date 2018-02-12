  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Moser 4th in All Around at State AA Gymnastics

Moser 4th in All Around at State AA Gymnastics

February 12, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Gymnastics team wrapped up it’s season with a 5th place finish on Friday at the State High School Gymastics meet in Watertown. On Saturday, Mikah Moser of the Lady Govs had a 4th place finish in the All Around with a score of 36.375. The 4th place finish was one of the higest in Lady Govs gymnatics in recent memory. Sophie Bullard finished 11th in her final match as a Lady Govs as the senior posted a score of 35.00 and Meg Erwin was 12th with a 34.600. Pierre had a 136.675 on Friday in the team event which was won by Mitchell.

AA Individual 2018


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia