Moriarty Named Head Track and Field Coach at RC Central

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central High School activities director Jordan Bauer announced Tuesday, May 12th the hiring of Pat Moriarty as the next head track & field coach for the Cobblers. Coach Moriarty has been coaching track and field for 15 seasons at the “AA” and “A” levels. In 2006, Coach Moriarty began his coaching career at Lead-Deadwood High School before moving to Central High School serving as an assistant coach for 8 years. Moriarty started his head coaching career at Douglas High School in 2016 leading the Patriots for two seasons, before returning to Central to return to his assistant coaching role over the last three years. Coach Moriarty has been a part of numerous state champion athletes and teams and has had the pleasure of coaching some of the top track and field athletes in South Dakota history. Prior to his teaching and coaching career, Moriarty ran at Black Hills State University where he was two-time All-American. Moriarty fills the position vacated by Dave Dolan who retired from coaching at Rapid City Central after over 20 years as head track and field coach at the school.