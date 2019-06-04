More than $2.4 million raised for Avera facility in Gettysburg; Goal is still $3 million

People in the north central part of South Dakota have raised over $2.4-million toward building a new health care center in Gettysburg.

With a commitment to provide health care in rural settings, Avera committed $9 million to build the Avera Missouri River Health Care Center. Pledges and cash donations totaling $3 million are needed to begin construction later this year.

The new facility will house essential medical care services including emergency services, inpatient care, routine checkups and more. The health center is not possible without local contributions.

Director of Avera Gettysburg Foundation Kellie Yackley says she’s proud of the work done by the community and the steering committee so far. She says they’re still working to reach the $3-million goal to make this project a reality.

If you would like to make a commitment to the Avera Missouri River Health Care Center project, contact the Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593.

Avera is a leading health care innovator in the Midwest because it invests in highly trained and experienced providers. The new health center will also be part of the same large, award-winning health system.