More than $1 million in tax revenue collected at the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

PIERRE, S.D. – Tax collections at the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally increased by 6 percent compared to last year.

To date, the South Dakota Department of Revenue has collected $1.26 million in taxes from temporary vendors at the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The state sales tax accounts for the majority of collections with $715,757. At this time last year, the Department of Revenue collected $1.19 million in taxes with $674,660 in state sales tax.

While tax revenue increased in 2017, the number of vendors in the Black Hills area decreased. The 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally featured 1,050 vendors–down from last year’s tally of 1,153.

“The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is an important part of South Dakota’s tourist season,” said Department of Revenue Secretary Andy Gerlach. “We value our partnerships with local governments, our fellow state agencies and the vendors at the rally. Each year, these partnerships ensure successful tax collection throughout the Black Hills.”

The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, was home to 857 vendors and $969,840 in total tax collected. Of the tax collected in the northern hills, $551,277 was state sales tax.

The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 193 temporary vendors with $290,854 in total tax collected–$164,480 of which was state sales tax.

Taxes collected at the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally included state sales, tourism, municipal sales and municipal gross receipts.