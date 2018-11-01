More deaths seen for less invasive cervical cancer surgery

(AP)- New evidence about a cancer operation in women finds a higher death rate for the less invasive version.

The unexpected findings are prompting changes at some hospitals that perform radical hysterectomies for early-stage cervical cancer.

Researchers compared two types of radical hysterectomy. Women who had the less invasive technique were four times more likely to see their cancer return compared to women who had traditional surgery.

Experts suspect there may be something about the technique that spreads cancer cells from the tumor to the abdominal cavity.

Results were published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.