Moore Elected to SDHSAA Board Position

PIERRE, S.D. – Watertown High School Athletic and Activities Director Steve Moore has been elected by member schools of the South Dakota High School Activities Association to serve on the Associations Board of Directors for the next 3 years. Moore will serve on the Division II board seat til June 30, 2020. Member schools also voted 153 to 2 on an amendment to the Association bylaws regarding open enrollment. Each student who enrolls in a school system from another school district will be eligible immediatly to compete in sports offered by the school district without having to sit out 1 year.