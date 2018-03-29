Mooney Named Lou Henson All American

  • Home > 
March 29, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goyotes.com)

 

BOSTON, Mass. – South Dakota guard Matt Mooney has been named to the 2017-18 Lou Henson All-America team. The team, made up of the finalists for the Lou Henson Award, is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player. The Wauconda, Illinois, native led South Dakota with 18.7 points per game. He totaled 637 points on the season, the fourth-most in a single season in program history. Mooney also tallied a career-best 105 assists over the season and swiped 67 steals. Mooney completed his junior season by being named first team all-Summit League for the second-straight season and helped South Dakota achieve a 26-9 record, the most wins in the Division I era.


