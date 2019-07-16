Monty Carter 1962 – 2019

FT. PIERRE – Monty Lynn Carter, 57, of Ft. Pierre died on Thursday, July 11th at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm on Tuesday, July 16th 2019 at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with prayer service to follow. Funeral service will be 10am on Wednesday, July 17th at the church in Pierre with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Monty was born June 12, 1962 to Calvin James and Nettie (Bush) Carter in Pierre. He grew up in Ft. Pierre and graduated from Stanley County High School in 1981 where he excelled in three sports: football, basketball, and track, earning the title of Outstanding Senior Male Athlete for his class. His classmates will remember him as a loyal and considerate friend who was always smiling. He went on to Lake Area Technical Institution and earned a degree in Automotive Parts. He married Theresa Young and they had two sons, Christopher Lynn and Colton Todd. He was married to Dori Nelson on August 24, 1996.

Monty spent his 37 year career in the parts department, finding his “home” at Grossenburg Implement for the last 12 years. Coworkers and customers at Grossenburg’s loved him for his playful banter behind the counter. Monty served on the Ft. Pierre Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years and the Ft. Pierre Variance Committee.

Monty enjoyed his early morning coffee group, weekend drives to the country, and working outside. Monty was meticulous in caring for his home, yard, and vehicles. His sons often parked their own dirty pickups in Monty’s driveway, knowing Monty would clean them by the time they drove home. Monty was most proud of his children, who will forever remember the love and friendship they shared with their dad, and his grandchildren, who will learn of Monty’s respect, compassion, and tender heart through their own dads.

Monty is survived by his wife Dori, his sons; Christopher (Kendra Bly) Carter and Colton (Kristen) Carter and his three granddaughters: Effy, Ezlynn and Sullivan, his siblings: Jimmy (Judy) Carter, Byron (Debbi) Carter, Jeanette (Tom) Thompson, Theresa (Jon) Beastrom and Kyle (Jen) Carter, numerous nieces and nephews and his cousins; Monica, Bruce, Terry, Todd, Kevin, Kari, Bobbi, and Rusty. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Betty Nelson, Dori’s brothers and sisters and their families. Monty was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law Rod Nelson.