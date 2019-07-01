Montana team wins Horse Nation Indian Relay Race in Fort Pierre

A team from Montana won the Sioux Nation Challenge Indian Relay Races this past weekend (June 29-30) at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

President of the Fort Pierre Chamber Shane Kramme says River Road Relay from Crow Agency in Montana won $5000. Kramme says a total of $9000 in prize money was awarded during yesterday’s (Sun.) championship race.

Despite the intense heat and humidity, Kramme says about 1000 people attended Saturday’s races and around 1300 were in attendance on Sunday.

This was the first time the Horse Nation Indian Relay Races were held in Fort Pierre. The races were the 4th of 13 qualifying events for the finals in Walla Walla, WA, September 20-22.