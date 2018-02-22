Monday Nomination Deadline for Governor’s Awards for History

People have until Feb. 26 to nominate someone for the annual Governor’s Awards for History.

The Governor’s Awards include recognition for individuals, organizations and a K-12 History Teacher of the Year. Extraordinary individuals could be considered for the Robinson Award, the State Historical Society’s highest honor, recognizing a lifetime of preserving state history. The Robinson is not awarded every year.

People interested in making a nomination should contact the South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre by contacting the State Historical Society at Jeff.Mammenga@state.sd.us or 605-773-6000 to receive the nomination form.

The nominations will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the society’s board of trustees, and the winners will receive their awards during the society’s annual history conference on April 28 in Rapid City.