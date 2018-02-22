Monday Nomination Deadline for Governor’s Awards for History

  • Home > 
February 22, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

People have until Feb. 26 to nominate someone for the annual Governor’s Awards for History.

The Governor’s Awards include recognition for individuals, organizations and a K-12 History Teacher of the Year. Extraordinary individuals could be considered for the Robinson Award, the State Historical Society’s highest honor, recognizing a lifetime of preserving state history. The Robinson is not awarded every year.

People interested in making a nomination should contact the South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre by contacting the State Historical Society at Jeff.Mammenga@state.sd.us or 605-773-6000 to receive the nomination form.

The nominations will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the society’s board of trustees, and the winners will receive their awards during the society’s annual history conference on April 28 in Rapid City.


