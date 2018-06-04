Monday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Lincoln Saltdogs 16 Sioux Falls Canaries 5 Expedition League Baseball

Badlands Big Sticks 16 Pierre Trappers 5

Western Nebraska Pioneers 8 Hastings Sodbusters 6

Casper Horseheads 4 Spearfish Sasquatch 3

Souris Valley Sabres 9 Hub City Hotshots 3 American Legion Baseball

Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 11 Pierre Post 8 0

Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 14 Pierre Post 8 2

Rapid City Post 320 16 Mitchell 15 Amateur Baseball

Yankton Tappers 10 Scotland 6

Crofton, Neb. 4 Freeman 3

Tabor 13 Irene 0

Platte 6 Wagner 4

Alexandria 12 Dimock-Emery 2

Parkston 8 Corsica Stickney 6

Winner Colome 10 Mount Vernon 5

Plankinton 20 Kimball White Lake 4

Chamberlain 6 Miller 5

