Monday Morning Scoreboard

June 4, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Lincoln Saltdogs 16 Sioux Falls Canaries 5

Expedition League Baseball
Badlands Big Sticks 16 Pierre Trappers 5
Western Nebraska Pioneers 8 Hastings Sodbusters 6
Casper Horseheads 4 Spearfish Sasquatch 3
Souris Valley Sabres 9 Hub City Hotshots 3

American Legion Baseball
Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 11 Pierre Post 8 0
Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 14 Pierre Post 8 2
Rapid City Post 320 16 Mitchell 15

Amateur Baseball
Yankton Tappers 10 Scotland 6
Crofton, Neb. 4 Freeman 3
Tabor 13 Irene 0
Platte 6 Wagner 4
Alexandria 12 Dimock-Emery 2
Parkston 8 Corsica Stickney 6
Winner Colome 10 Mount Vernon 5
Plankinton 20 Kimball White Lake 4
Chamberlain 6 Miller 5


