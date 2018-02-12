Monday Morning Scoreboard

Mens’ College Basketball USD 98, Peru State 55 Womens’ College Basketball Dakota Wesleyan 86, College of Saint Mary 52 College Wrestling SDSU 24, West Virginia 9 Upper Iowa 22, Augustana 15 College Softball SDSU 19, Green Bay 12 Northwestern 13, USD 5 Northern State 5, Dakota State 3 Dakota Wesleyan 9, Dakota State 3\ Minnesota-Crookston 9, Northern State 1 Womens’ College Tennis Tulane 4, SDSU 1 Augustana 9, MSU-Mankato 0 High School Boys’ Hockey Sioux Falls Flyers 2, Brookings 2 Mitchell Marlins 8, Sioux Center Storm 8 High School Girls Hockey Sioux Falls Flyers 7, Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0 Mitchell Marlins 4, Aberdeen Cougars 2 Brookings Rangers 6, Rushmore Thunder 2

