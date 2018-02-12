Monday Morning Scoreboard

Mens’ College Basketball
USD 98, Peru State 55
Womens’ College Basketball
Dakota Wesleyan 86, College of Saint Mary 52
College Wrestling
SDSU 24, West Virginia 9
Upper Iowa 22, Augustana 15
College Softball
SDSU 19, Green Bay 12
Northwestern 13, USD 5
Northern State 5, Dakota State 3
Dakota Wesleyan 9, Dakota State 3\
Minnesota-Crookston 9, Northern State 1
Womens’ College Tennis
Tulane 4, SDSU 1
Augustana 9, MSU-Mankato 0
High School Boys’ Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 2, Brookings 2
Mitchell Marlins 8, Sioux Center Storm 8
High School Girls Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 7, Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0
Mitchell Marlins 4, Aberdeen Cougars 2
Brookings Rangers 6, Rushmore Thunder 2
