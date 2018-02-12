Monday Morning Scoreboard

February 12, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Mens’ College Basketball

USD 98, Peru State 55

Womens’ College Basketball

Dakota Wesleyan 86, College of Saint Mary 52

College Wrestling

SDSU 24, West Virginia 9

Upper Iowa 22, Augustana 15

College Softball

SDSU 19, Green Bay 12

Northwestern 13, USD 5

Northern State 5, Dakota State 3

Dakota Wesleyan 9, Dakota State 3\

Minnesota-Crookston 9, Northern State 1

Womens’ College Tennis

Tulane 4, SDSU 1

Augustana 9, MSU-Mankato 0

High School Boys’ Hockey

Sioux Falls Flyers 2, Brookings 2

Mitchell Marlins 8, Sioux Center Storm 8

High School Girls Hockey

Sioux Falls Flyers 7, Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0

Mitchell Marlins 4, Aberdeen Cougars 2

Brookings Rangers 6, Rushmore Thunder 2


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia