Monday Morning Scoreboard

College Wrestling
South Dakota St. 22 – Northern Iowa 16
Boys High School Hockey
Oahe Capitals 6 – Sioux Center Storm 3
Rushmore Thunder 8 – Mitchell Marlins 1
Watertown Lakers 10 – Aberdeen Cougars 1
Girls High School Hockey
Rushmore Thunder 6 – Oahe Lady Capitals 1
Sioux Falls Flyers 4 – Brookings Rangers 2
Women’s College Tennis
South Dakota 5 – Portland 2
