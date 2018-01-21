Monday Morning Scoreboard

January 21, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Wrestling

South Dakota St. 22 – Northern Iowa 16

Boys High School Hockey

Oahe Capitals 6 – Sioux Center Storm 3

Rushmore Thunder 8 – Mitchell Marlins 1

Watertown Lakers 10 – Aberdeen Cougars 1

Girls High School Hockey

Rushmore Thunder 6 – Oahe Lady Capitals 1

Sioux Falls Flyers 4 – Brookings Rangers 2

Women’s College Tennis

South Dakota 5 – Portland 2


