Monday Morning Scoreboard

College Wrestling South Dakota St. 22 – Northern Iowa 16 Boys High School Hockey Oahe Capitals 6 – Sioux Center Storm 3 Rushmore Thunder 8 – Mitchell Marlins 1 Watertown Lakers 10 – Aberdeen Cougars 1 Girls High School Hockey Rushmore Thunder 6 – Oahe Lady Capitals 1 Sioux Falls Flyers 4 – Brookings Rangers 2 Women’s College Tennis South Dakota 5 – Portland 2

