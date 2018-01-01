Monday Morning Scoreboard

January 1, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA G-League

Oklahoma City 115 – Sioux Falls 108

Men’s College Basketball

Sioux Falls 70 – Augustana 61 (OT)

Northern St. 87 – MSU-Mankato 84

Women’s College Basketball

Augustana 76 – Sioux Falls 65

Northern St. 73 – MSU-Mankato 49

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 – Fargo Force 2 SO

High School Boys Hockey

Mitchell Marlins 5 – Fremont Flyers 3

Rushmore Thunder 4 – Brookings Rangers 2

High School Girls Hockey

Mitchell Marlins 9 – Oahe Lady Capitals 2

Sioux Falls Flyers 6 – Watertown Lakers 0


