Monday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-League Oklahoma City 115 – Sioux Falls 108 Men’s College Basketball Sioux Falls 70 – Augustana 61 (OT) Northern St. 87 – MSU-Mankato 84 Women’s College Basketball Augustana 76 – Sioux Falls 65 Northern St. 73 – MSU-Mankato 49 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3 – Fargo Force 2 SO High School Boys Hockey Mitchell Marlins 5 – Fremont Flyers 3 Rushmore Thunder 4 – Brookings Rangers 2 High School Girls Hockey Mitchell Marlins 9 – Oahe Lady Capitals 2 Sioux Falls Flyers 6 – Watertown Lakers 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.