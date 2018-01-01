Monday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-League
Oklahoma City 115 – Sioux Falls 108
Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 70 – Augustana 61 (OT)
Northern St. 87 – MSU-Mankato 84
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 76 – Sioux Falls 65
Northern St. 73 – MSU-Mankato 49
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 – Fargo Force 2 SO
High School Boys Hockey
Mitchell Marlins 5 – Fremont Flyers 3
Rushmore Thunder 4 – Brookings Rangers 2
High School Girls Hockey
Mitchell Marlins 9 – Oahe Lady Capitals 2
Sioux Falls Flyers 6 – Watertown Lakers 0
