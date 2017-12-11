Monday Morning Scoreboard

December 11, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s College Basketball

South Dakota 75 – Eastern Washington 73

High School Hockey

Boys

Sioux Falls Flyers 6 – Oahe Capitals 0

Brookings Rangers 4 – Huron All Stars 1

Mitchell Marlins 7 – Aberdeen Cougars 1

Girls

Aberdeen Cougars 11 – Oahe Lady Capitals 0

Watertown Lakers 5 – Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 3


