Monday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
South Dakota 75 – Eastern Washington 73
High School Hockey
Boys
Sioux Falls Flyers 6 – Oahe Capitals 0
Brookings Rangers 4 – Huron All Stars 1
Mitchell Marlins 7 – Aberdeen Cougars 1
Girls
Aberdeen Cougars 11 – Oahe Lady Capitals 0
Watertown Lakers 5 – Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 3
