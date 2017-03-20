Monday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball WNIT Round 2 Colorado 81 – South Dakota State 75 College Baseball South Dakota State 13 – Omaha 4 Bemidji State 7 – Augustana 2 Augustana 12 – Bemidji State 2

William Jewell 10 – Northern State 5 St. Cloud State 6 – Sioux Falls 0 College Softball



Valparaiso 3 – South Dakota State 1 Iowa 5 – South Dakota State 0 South Dakota 5 – Creighton 3 Augustana 1 – University of Central Missouri 0 Pittsburgh State 4 – Augustana 1 Northwest Missouri State 10 – Sioux Falls 1 Central Oklahoma 6 – Sioux Falls 1 Northern State 4 – Nebraska-Kearney 2

