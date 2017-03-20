Monday Morning Scoreboard

March 20, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Women’s College Basketball

WNIT Round 2

Colorado 81 – South Dakota State 75

College Baseball

South Dakota State 13 – Omaha 4

Bemidji State 7 – Augustana 2

Augustana 12 – Bemidji State 2
William Jewell 10 – Northern State 5

St. Cloud State 6 – Sioux Falls 0

College Softball

Valparaiso 3 – South Dakota State 1

Iowa 5 – South Dakota State 0

South Dakota 5 – Creighton 3

Augustana 1 – University of Central Missouri 0

Pittsburgh State 4 – Augustana 1

Northwest Missouri State 10 – Sioux Falls 1

Central Oklahoma 6 – Sioux Falls 1

Northern State 4 – Nebraska-Kearney 2


