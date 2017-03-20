Monday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
WNIT Round 2
Colorado 81 – South Dakota State 75
College Baseball
South Dakota State 13 – Omaha 4
Bemidji State 7 – Augustana 2
Augustana 12 – Bemidji State 2
William Jewell 10 – Northern State 5
St. Cloud State 6 – Sioux Falls 0
College Softball
Valparaiso 3 – South Dakota State 1
Iowa 5 – South Dakota State 0
South Dakota 5 – Creighton 3
Augustana 1 – University of Central Missouri 0
Pittsburgh State 4 – Augustana 1
Northwest Missouri State 10 – Sioux Falls 1
Central Oklahoma 6 – Sioux Falls 1
Northern State 4 – Nebraska-Kearney 2
