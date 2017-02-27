Monday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball NSIC Quarterfinals Southwest Minnesota St. 79 – USF 68 Augustana 88 – Northern State 64 Upper Iowa 81 – St. Cloud State 61 MSU-Mankato 73 – Concordia-St. Paul 51 Women’s College Softball



Illinois-Chicago 10 – USD 2 SDSU 8 – Alabama A&M 0 Dakota State 6 – Jamestown 4 College Baseball Maine 6-SDSU 0 Women’s College Tennis



UMKC 4-SDSU 1 USF 1 – Bemidji State 8 Augustana 9 – Minnesota-Crookston 0 Men’s College Tennis SDSU 0 – UMKC 4 High School Hockey Girls Mitchell Marlins 4, Oahe Lady Capitals 3 Boys Rushmore Thunder 8, Huron All Stars 2 Sioux Falls Flyers East 5, Sioux Falls Flyers West 3 Brookings Rangers 6, Mitchell Marlins 3

