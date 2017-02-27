Monday Morning Scoreboard

February 27, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

Men’s College Basketball

NSIC Quarterfinals

Southwest Minnesota St. 79 – USF 68

Augustana 88 – Northern State 64

Upper Iowa 81 – St. Cloud State 61

MSU-Mankato 73 – Concordia-St. Paul 51

Women’s College Softball

Illinois-Chicago 10 – USD 2

SDSU 8 – Alabama A&M 0

Dakota State 6 – Jamestown  4

College Baseball

Maine 6-SDSU 0

Women’s College Tennis

UMKC 4-SDSU 1

USF 1 – Bemidji State 8

Augustana 9 – Minnesota-Crookston 0

Men’s College Tennis

SDSU 0 – UMKC 4

High School Hockey

Girls

Mitchell Marlins 4, Oahe Lady Capitals 3

Boys

Rushmore Thunder 8, Huron All Stars 2

Sioux Falls Flyers East 5, Sioux Falls Flyers West 3

Brookings Rangers 6, Mitchell Marlins 3


