Monday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
NSIC Quarterfinals
Southwest Minnesota St. 79 – USF 68
Augustana 88 – Northern State 64
Upper Iowa 81 – St. Cloud State 61
MSU-Mankato 73 – Concordia-St. Paul 51
Women’s College Softball
Illinois-Chicago 10 – USD 2
SDSU 8 – Alabama A&M 0
Dakota State 6 – Jamestown 4
College Baseball
Maine 6-SDSU 0
Women’s College Tennis
UMKC 4-SDSU 1
USF 1 – Bemidji State 8
Augustana 9 – Minnesota-Crookston 0
Men’s College Tennis
SDSU 0 – UMKC 4
High School Hockey
Girls
Mitchell Marlins 4, Oahe Lady Capitals 3
Boys
Rushmore Thunder 8, Huron All Stars 2
Sioux Falls Flyers East 5, Sioux Falls Flyers West 3
Brookings Rangers 6, Mitchell Marlins 3
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.