Monday Morning Scoreboard

January 30, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Mens’ College Basketball

Dakota State 78, Mount Marty 53

Womens’ College Basketball

Mount Marty 63, Dakota State 55

College Wrestling

Augustana 50, Minot State 0

Womens’ College Tennis

UMKC 4, USD 3

USHL

Team USA 4, Sioux Falls Stampede 2

High School Hockey

Boys

Sioux Center Storm 5, Aberdeen Cougars 2

Rushmore Thunder 6, Sioux Falls Flyers West 3

Brookings Rangers 4, Mitchell Marlins 3

Girls

Oahe Lady Capitals 5, Sioux Center Storm 0

Aberdeen Cougars 5, Brookings Rangers 4

Rushmore Thunder 5, Watertown Lakers 4

Sioux Falls Flyers 4, Mitchell Marlins 1


