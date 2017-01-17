Monday Morning Scoreboard

January 17, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Wrestling

Pierre 55, Brandon Valley 15

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 50, Britton-Hecla 29

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Parkston 36

Dell Rapids 70, Garretson 44

Freeman 57, Lyman 49

Harding County 68, Dupree 30

Sisseton 57, Flandreau Indian 43

Sully Buttes 50, Winner 48

Timber Lake 56, Bison 54, OT

Waverly-South Shore 60, Great Plains Lutheran 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lennox vs. West Central, ppd.

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 32, Britton-Hecla 5, 5OT

Canistota 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 34

Groton Area 50, Langford 36

Hamlin 67, Deuel 29

Hankinson, N.D. 51, Wilmot 39

Herreid/Selby Area 41, South Border, N.D. 26

Howard 44, Hanson 41

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Chester 29

Mitchell Christian 30, Corsica/Stickney 27

Sioux County, Neb. 57, Edgemont 39

Sunshine Bible Academy 52, Iroquois 19

Waverly-South Shore 54, Great Plains Lutheran 34

Webster 70, Florence/Henry 41

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

First Round
Colman-Egan 40, Arlington 18

Deubrook 51, Estelline 27

Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Lake Preston 52

DRSM 39, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 30

281 Conference Tournament

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 70, Wolsey/Wessington 46

Sunshine Bible 52, Iroquois 19

Wessington Springs 50, JV Christian 36

Highmore/Harrold 64, Hitchcock-Tulare 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Viborg-Hurley vs. Freeman, ppd. to Jan 30.


