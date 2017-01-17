Monday Morning Scoreboard

High School Wrestling Pierre 55, Brandon Valley 15 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Christian 50, Britton-Hecla 29 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Parkston 36 Dell Rapids 70, Garretson 44 Freeman 57, Lyman 49 Harding County 68, Dupree 30 Sisseton 57, Flandreau Indian 43 Sully Buttes 50, Winner 48 Timber Lake 56, Bison 54, OT Waverly-South Shore 60, Great Plains Lutheran 35 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lennox vs. West Central, ppd. High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Christian 32, Britton-Hecla 5, 5OT Canistota 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 34 Groton Area 50, Langford 36 Hamlin 67, Deuel 29 Hankinson, N.D. 51, Wilmot 39 Herreid/Selby Area 41, South Border, N.D. 26 Howard 44, Hanson 41 McCook Central/Montrose 58, Chester 29 Mitchell Christian 30, Corsica/Stickney 27 Sioux County, Neb. 57, Edgemont 39 Sunshine Bible Academy 52, Iroquois 19 Waverly-South Shore 54, Great Plains Lutheran 34 Webster 70, Florence/Henry 41 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament First Round

Colman-Egan 40, Arlington 18 Deubrook 51, Estelline 27 Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Lake Preston 52 DRSM 39, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 30 281 Conference Tournament Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 70, Wolsey/Wessington 46 Sunshine Bible 52, Iroquois 19 Wessington Springs 50, JV Christian 36 Highmore/Harrold 64, Hitchcock-Tulare 48 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Viborg-Hurley vs. Freeman, ppd. to Jan 30.

