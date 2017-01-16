Monday Morning Scoreboard

Sports Ball Clip Art
January 16, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 134, Reno 121

College Wrestling

SDSU 28, Air Force 6

USHL

Fargo Fargo 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 3

High School Hockey

Boys

Brookings Rangers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0

Rushmore Thunder 10, Mitchell Marlins 1

Aberdeen Cougars 3, Watertown Lakers 2

Girls

Mitchell Marlins 4, Rushmore Thunder 4   OT

Watertown Lakers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0

Oahe Lady Capitals 5, Sioux Falls Flyers 2

Aberdeen Cougars 6, Brookings Rangers 2

College Swimming & Diving

Men

North Dakota 222, SDSU 73

Women

North Dakota 231, SDSU 61


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia