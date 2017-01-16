Monday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 134, Reno 121
College Wrestling
SDSU 28, Air Force 6
USHL
Fargo Fargo 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 3
High School Hockey
Boys
Brookings Rangers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0
Rushmore Thunder 10, Mitchell Marlins 1
Aberdeen Cougars 3, Watertown Lakers 2
Girls
Mitchell Marlins 4, Rushmore Thunder 4 OT
Watertown Lakers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0
Oahe Lady Capitals 5, Sioux Falls Flyers 2
Aberdeen Cougars 6, Brookings Rangers 2
College Swimming & Diving
Men
North Dakota 222, SDSU 73
Women
North Dakota 231, SDSU 61
