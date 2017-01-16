Monday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 134, Reno 121 College Wrestling SDSU 28, Air Force 6 USHL Fargo Fargo 5, Sioux Falls Stampede 3 High School Hockey Boys Brookings Rangers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0 Rushmore Thunder 10, Mitchell Marlins 1 Aberdeen Cougars 3, Watertown Lakers 2 Girls Mitchell Marlins 4, Rushmore Thunder 4 OT Watertown Lakers 9, Sioux Center Storm 0 Oahe Lady Capitals 5, Sioux Falls Flyers 2 Aberdeen Cougars 6, Brookings Rangers 2 College Swimming & Diving Men North Dakota 222, SDSU 73 Women North Dakota 231, SDSU 61

