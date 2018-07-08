Monday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball Gary South-Shore Rail Cats 6 – Sioux Falls Canaries 4 Expedition League Pierre Trappers 8 – Hub City Hot Shots 3 Casper Horseheads 6 – Hastings Sodbusters 5 Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 10 American Legion Baseball Rapid City Post 320 9 – Renner Post 307 7

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.