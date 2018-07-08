Monday Morning Scoreboard

July 8, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball

Gary South-Shore Rail Cats 6 – Sioux Falls Canaries 4

Expedition League

Pierre Trappers 8 – Hub City Hot Shots 3

Casper Horseheads 6 – Hastings Sodbusters 5

Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 10

American Legion Baseball

Rapid City Post 320 9 – Renner Post 307 7


