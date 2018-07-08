Monday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Gary South-Shore Rail Cats 6 – Sioux Falls Canaries 4
Expedition League
Pierre Trappers 8 – Hub City Hot Shots 3
Casper Horseheads 6 – Hastings Sodbusters 5
Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 – Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 10
American Legion Baseball
Rapid City Post 320 9 – Renner Post 307 7
