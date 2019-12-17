Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Monday AM Scoreboard

 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New Orleans 34 Indianapolis 7

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 133 Detroit 119

Toronto 133 Cleveland 113

Oklahoma City 109 Chicago 106

Dallas 120 Milwaukee 116

Memphis 118 Miami 111

Houston 109 San Antonio 107

Portland 111 Phoenix 110

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(24)Texas Tech 71 Southern Miss. 65

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 3 Washington 0

Florida 6 Ottawa 1

Nashville 5 N-Y Rangers 2

St. Louis 5 Colorado 2

Edmonton 2 Dallas 1

SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD

High School Boys Basketball

Dell Rapids 55, Baltic 35

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Castlewood 59

Florence/Henry 55, Waverly-South Shore 49

Kimball/White Lake 38, Freeman 32

Mobridge-Pollock 76, Aberdeen Roncalli 35

Vermillion 72, Bridgewater-Emery 50

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 43, Britton-Hecla 37

Castlewood 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 19

De Smet 47, Wolsey-Wessington 37

Deubrook Area 48, Webster Area 16

Faulkton Area 58, Redfield 34

Irene-Wakonda 62, Bon Homme 47

Tri-State 61, Great Plains Lutheran 39