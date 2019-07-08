Monday AM Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Cleveland 11 Cincinnati 1
Washington 5 Kansas City 2
Chi White Sox 3 Chi Cubs 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 6 Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 2 N-Y Yankees 1
Boston 6 Detroit 3
Houston 11 L-A Angels 10, 10 Innings
Texas 4 Minnesota 1, 11 Innings
Oakland 7 Seattle 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 8 N-Y Mets 3
Atlanta 4 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 1 St. Louis 0
Arizona 5 Colorado 3
San Diego 5 L-A Dodgers 3
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Las Vegas 90 N-Y Liberty 58
L.A. Sparks 98 Washington 81
Chicago 78 Dallas 66
Phoenix 65 Atlanta 63
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
New York 3 Atlanta 3
SOUTH DAKOTA SCOREBOARD
American Association Baseball
Sioux City Explorers 10, Sioux Falls Canaries 5
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 5, Fremont Moo 2
Hub City Hot Shots 7, Spearfish Sasquatch 4
Badlands Big Sticks 3, Hastings Sodbusters 0
Casper Horseheads 10, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5
Western Nebraska Pioneers 5, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 1
American Legion Baseball
Pierre 7, Sioux Falls East 6
Minot, N..D. 5, Pierre 3
Rapid City Post 22 4, Yankton 0
Rapid City Post 22, 9, Yankton 4
Irene 5, Crofton, Neb. 3
Tabor 3, Freeman 1
Garretson 5, Vermillion 2
Alexandria 10, Garretson 1
Winner/Colome 14, Stanley County 4
Alliance, Neb. 5, Rapid City Post 320 1
Allicance, Neb. 3, Rapid City Post 320 2
Amateur Baseball
Mount Vernon 14, Platte 3
Dimock-Emery 15, Alexandria 9
Plankinton 15, Kimball/White Lake 0
Wessington Springs 7, Colome 6
Canova 4, Dell Rapids PBR 0
Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks 10, Salem 9 (11 innings)
Winner/Colome 16, Colome 1
Parkston 3, Wynot, Neb. 0
Parkston 11, Redfield 2