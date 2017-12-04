Mon. Dec. 4, 2017 Weather Announcements

For the latest road closures and conditions, go to http://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/.

No Travel Advised – I-90

Interstate 29 No Travel Advised: Sioux City to ND

CLOSED:

River Cities Public Transit is not running routes – they will resume operations at 6:30 am on December 5th. If you have any questions call dispatch staff on hand at 945-2360.

Pub 34 in Pierre is closed for tonight.

CANCELLED OR POSTPONED:

The Stanley County Middle School and High School Christmas concert is postponed until tomorrow evening at 7:00 PM.

Central South Dakota Skating Club cancelled for tonight.

No Knights of Columbus Bingo in Pierre for tonight.

LATE STARTS FOR DECEMBER 5TH TUESDAY:

Chamberlain Opening 2 hours late

Crow Creek HeadStart Ft. Thompson & EHS Opening 2 hours late

Platte-Geddes 10 AM Start

Crow Creek Tribal Schools Opening 2 hours late at 10:00

St. Francis Indian Opening at 10AM

Todd County Opening at 10:00 AM

Wolsey-Wessington Opening 2 hours late

Kimball Opening 2 hours late

Lower Brule Schools Opening Late – 10 AM

Miller Opening at 10:00 AM