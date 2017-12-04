Mon. Dec. 4, 2017 Weather Announcements

For the latest road closures and conditions, go to http://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/.
No Travel Advised – I-90
Interstate 29 No Travel Advised: Sioux City to ND
CLOSED:
River Cities Public Transit is not running routes – they will resume operations at 6:30 am on December 5th. If you have any questions call dispatch staff on hand at 945-2360.
Pub 34 in Pierre is closed for tonight.
CANCELLED OR POSTPONED:
The Stanley County Middle School and High School Christmas concert is postponed until tomorrow evening at 7:00 PM.
Central South Dakota Skating Club cancelled for tonight.
No Knights of Columbus Bingo in Pierre for tonight.
LATE STARTS FOR DECEMBER 5TH TUESDAY:
Chamberlain Opening 2 hours late
Crow Creek HeadStart Ft. Thompson & EHS Opening 2 hours late
Platte-Geddes 10 AM Start
Crow Creek Tribal Schools Opening 2 hours late at 10:00
St. Francis Indian Opening at 10AM
Todd County Opening at 10:00 AM
Wolsey-Wessington Opening 2 hours late
Kimball Opening 2 hours late
Lower Brule Schools Opening Late – 10 AM
Miller Opening at 10:00 AM
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.