Friday, June 5, 2020
Mobridge’s Jensen Wins Big Ten Honor

David Burrall

LINCOLN, NE – Former Nebraska wrestler David Jensen of Mobridge was named recently as the Cornhuskers’ male Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winner by the Big Ten Conference.  In his senior season, Jensen was 17-6 and qualified for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championship.  He was Academic All-Big Ten four times and qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championship twice.  In April, Jensen was presented with the Nebraska Heart & Soul Award.  He also won the Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award, was a member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and was among four finalists for Nebraska’s Student-Athlete of the Year.  Jensen recently graduated with a degree in Nutrition Science and will attend medical school this fall at USD.