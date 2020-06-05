Mobridge’s Jensen Wins Big Ten Honor

LINCOLN, NE – Former Nebraska wrestler David Jensen of Mobridge was named recently as the Cornhuskers’ male Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winner by the Big Ten Conference. In his senior season, Jensen was 17-6 and qualified for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championship. He was Academic All-Big Ten four times and qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championship twice. In April, Jensen was presented with the Nebraska Heart & Soul Award. He also won the Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award, was a member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and was among four finalists for Nebraska’s Student-Athlete of the Year. Jensen recently graduated with a degree in Nutrition Science and will attend medical school this fall at USD.