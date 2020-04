MOBRIDGE, S.D. – Mobridge-Pollock head wrestling coach Nathan Ford announced three awards for the 2019-20 Tiger wrestling team earlier this week.. Jacob Steiger was named Most Valuable Wrestler after finishing his career with his second state tournament medal and becoming the Tigers’ all-time winner with 171 career victories. Trenton Two Hearts won the Hardest Worker award and Remmington Ford earned the Most Improved Wrestler award.