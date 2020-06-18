Mobridge Thrower Joins SD Mines

RAPID CITY – South Dakota Mines has announced its track & field and cross country recruits for 2020-21, and they include one athlete from Central South Dakota.

Joshua Norder of Mobridge joins the Hardrockers as a thrower, along with Kevin Osmanski (Kearney, NE), Elizabeth Tidball (Edgemont) and Amanda Cooley (Meeteetse, WY).

Three South Dakotans join Mines for sprints and jumps: Elizabeth Carlisle of Rapid City St. Thomas More, Taegen Wells of Rapid City Central and Thomas Maasa of Hot Springs. Other sprint and jump recruits are Tierney Robinson (Casper, WY), Vera Rust (Blacksburg, VA), Jonathon Hopkins (Taft, CA) and Caden Kokes (Fort Collins, CO).

10 distance runners will compete in both track & field and cross country, including Zachariah Hentschel of Brandon, Abigaile Saline (Highlands Ranch, CO), Lindsay Butler (Spokane, WA), Ryley Darnell (Westminster, CO), Hannah Denman (Cedar Rapids, IA), Lillian Knudtson (Blair, NE), Gerrit Livingston (Rosemont, MN), Hunter Prather (Grand Junction, CO), and Cory Stone (Irvine, CA).