Mobridge Rotary Classic Saturday at Mobridge

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – The annual Mobridge Rotary Classic was played on Saturday in Mobridge. Here are the scores and the winners and those that came up on the short end.

Girls Wakpala over Strasburg-Zeeland, ND 75-65

Boys Strasburg-Zeeland over McIntosh 72-55

Girls South Border over McIntosh 55-18

Girls Timber Lake over Leola Frederick Area 70-20

Boys Leola-Frederick Area over Timber Lake 56-44

Girls Herried-Selby Area over Mobridge-Pollock 62-41

Boys Mobridge-Pollock over Herried-Selby Area 54-52