Mobridge Resident Recieves Red Cross Life Saving Award

On July 11, 2018, Mobridge resident Geneva Wollman called on her American Red Cross CPR training to save the life of a 3-year-old girl found at the bottom of the pool at the Mobridge Aquatic Center. Geneva dove in, brought the child to the surface and performed CPR immediately. The toddler who was not breathing, began breathing again shortly before the ambulance arrived.

The emergency room doctor that the child was brought to said Geneva’s actions were directly responsible for the child being alive.

For her lifesaving action, Geneva Wollman received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders in a ceremony on Thursday, June 6, at the Great Plains Family Restaurant in Mobridge.

The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals or a group of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

The Red Cross offers lifesaving skills training in both in-person or online classes or a mixture of both. For more info visit redcross.org/takeaclass.