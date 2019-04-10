Mobridge-Pollock School Board Election Results

The results for yesterday’s (April, 9th 2019) Mobridge-Pollock School Board elections are as follows.

400 out of the 3,491 voters voted during this election, making for a 11.5% voter turnout. Mound city had the largest voter turnout with 27.2% turnout followed by Pollock at 24.4% and Mobridge trailing behind with only 9.8% turnout.

2 seats on the board were open with 3 candidates.

Eric Stroeder leads with 275 votes, winning the election.

Christopher Fried received 268 votes, winning the election.

Gilbert Mickelson trails behind with 146 votes.

Both Eric Stroeder and Christopher Fried will fill the openings in the Mobridge-Pollock School Board.