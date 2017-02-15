  • Home > 
Mobridge Police Asking for Public’s Assistance in Recovering Stolen Vehicle

February 15, 2017

 

MOBRIDGE SD – The Mobridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in recovering  a stolen vehicle from the Mobridge Area. The Vehicle is described as a 2016 Lincoln  MKX with a Beadle’s Sales license plate and is Platinum White in color. If you or someone you know has seen this vehicle or knows of its location, please  call the MPD at (605)845-5000.The MPD has reason to believe that the Lincoln is no longer beraring the Beadle License plate and now has one with an Eide Hyundai plate.

