Mobridge Police Asking for Public’s Assistance in Recovering Stolen Vehicle

MOBRIDGE SD – The Mobridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in recovering a stolen vehicle from the Mobridge Area. The Vehicle is described as a 2016 Lincoln MKX with a Beadle’s Sales license plate and is Platinum White in color. If you or someone you know has seen this vehicle or knows of its location, please call the MPD at (605)845-5000.The MPD has reason to believe that the Lincoln is no longer beraring the Beadle License plate and now has one with an Eide Hyundai plate.