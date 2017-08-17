Mobridge Police Arrest Suspect in String of Burglaries

MOBRIDGE (KSFY) – A woman is behind bars after police say she repeatedly burglarized a Mobridge business to pay for her drug habit.

According to Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison, a local business reported it had been burglarized “on a regular basis,” and that each time cash was taken from the business.

Officers conducted a sting operation at the business Thursday morning. An officer waited inside the building overnight.

Police say the suspect entered the business just before 5:00 a.m. She checked the safe, deposit bag, and two cash registers, pocketing $130 in cash.

An officer then arrested the suspect, who police identified as 42-year-old Adrienne Shelby Ramsey of Mobridge.

Ramsey admitted to committing past burglaries. Police say she used the cash to purchase alcohol and methamphetamine.

The suspect faces felony burglary and grand theft charges, as well as drug charges.