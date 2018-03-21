Mobridge Man in Custody After Stabbing

The following press release was provided by the Mobridge Police Department of Mobridge.

A thirty year old Mobridge man is currently in custody after a stabbing incident which occurred about 5:30 p.m. on March 20th, 2018.

Dereck Lee White Owl is currently in the custody of the Walworth County Sheriff for charges of attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated assault. Bond has been set at $100,000.

Mobridge City police responded to 301 Main St, in Mobridge where the victim and defendant were located. The victim is being treated by the Mobridge Regional Hospital. White Owl’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday March 26, in Selby, before the Honorable Scott Myren.