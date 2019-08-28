Mobridge City Council Special Meeting August 27

The Mobridge city council held a special meeting Tuesday, August 27th, where they approved the airport management contract agreement with Tyler Hearnen for $3,950 per month for a 3 year term. Councilperson Curtis Reichert was the lone “no” vote.

Council approved the federal grant agreement with the F.A.A. for which the city will be 95% reimbursed. This agreement is for runway lights and flight check. They also approved Mayor Gene Cox signing the grant agreement with the state for the lights and flight check.

Council approved the first reading of the 2020 budget ordinance. The second reading will be at the next regular council meeting on September 10th.

They also approved setting the public hearing date on a petition to vacate an alley for September 10th.