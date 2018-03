Mobridge City Council Meeting Highlights March 14, 2018

THE COUNCIL APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF A BUDGETED SWEEPER FOR THE STREET DEPARTMENT AT A COST OF $28,850… A MOTION WAS PASSED TO DENY A NUISANCE VIOLATION APPEAL FROM BEVERLY SANGER, WHO PARKS HER VEHICLES ON THE BOULEVARD OF HER PROPERTY ONLY DURING COLD WEATHER FOR CLOSER ACCESS TO AN OUTLET INSIDE THE HOME TO PLUG IN HEAD BOLT HEATERS. THE COUNCIL AGREED THE ORDINANCE STANDS AS IS AND MAYBE A LONGER EXTENSION CORD IS IN ORDER… COUNCIL AGREED TO ISSUE KIM ULMER A DEMOLITION PERMIT TO CLEAN UP THE PROPERTY THAT HOUSED THE OLD LOWE BUILDING ON FIRST AVENUE WEST AND GRAND CROSSING, WITH THE CAVEAT SET BY THE CITY ATTORNEY THAT MR. ULMER PRESENT SOMETHING IN WRITING BY MARCH 20TH ABOUT A CONTRACTOR TO GET THE WORK DONE BY THE END OF THE MONTH… COUNCIL APPROVED THE LOW BID OF $61,680 FROM ALEX AIR APPARATUS, INC FOR AIR PACKS FOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT… THE 2ND READING OF AN AMENDED CEMETERY ORDINANCE CLARIFYING CARE AND PLACEMENT OF FLOWERS, WREATHS, AND OTHER ORNAMENTS WAS APPROVED…. PUBLIC HEARING WAS HELD FOR A MALT LIQUOR LICENSE FOR THE RODEO ASSOCIATION FOR JULY 2ND THROUGH THE 4TH AND APPROVED… 911 OPERATION, MAINTENANCE, AND PARTICIPATION AGREEMENTS WITH POTTER, CORSON, AND DEWEY COUNTIES WERE APPROVED… AN ELECTION BOARD FOR THE APRIL 10TH MUNICIPAL ELECTION IS IN PLACE WITH A SALARY OF $200 PER DAY AND $15 PER HOUR FOR TRAINING… KYLE JENSEN WAS APPOINTED TO THE NUISANCE COMMITTEE… AND THE CONTRACT FOR THE SCHERR HOWE BATHROOM PROJECT WAS APPROVED…