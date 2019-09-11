Mobridge City Council 9-10-19

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Mobridge City Council, a public hearing was held and approval was given on a resolution to adopt a new comprehensive plan, which has not been done since the early 1980s. Eric Senger from the Northeast Council of Governments says this is a legal document that should be updated every 10 to 20 years.

Mobridge resident Harold Forbes addressed the council about a burned house in his neighborhood that needs to be cleaned up. Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison said this particular property is a complex issue. He says the owner would like to tear off the second and third stories and refinish the first floor that does not have damage. Continuing the discussion about cleaning up properties around Mobridge, zoning officer Duane Martin had this suggestion…

Councilperson Randy Carlson will be doing another Ward 3 clean up on September 28th. Residents should contact Carlson or City Administrator Christine Goldsmith with any questions or if they would like to volunteer to help.

The 2nd reading of the 2020 appropriation ordinance was approved.

During a public hearing to vacate an alley, representatives from both West River Telecommunications and Montana Dakota Utilities voiced their concerns about retaining access to the public right of way. Councilperson Tom O’Connell made a motion to draw up an easement that will be agreed to by all parties so closing the alley can proceed. Council approved.

Pay request number 5 for the airport runway was approved.

Also approved was the first reading of an ordinance with amendments regarding curb stops. City Administrator Goldsmith…

City Administrator Goldsmith explained the first reading of an ordinance to codify Mobridge city ordinances…

The FAA 20-year agreement for housing radio communications at the airport was approved.

Council approved a resolution supporting the legion complex project so the grant application process can go forward. As Mayor Gene Cox said…