The Mobridge City Council met on Ash Wednesday, and among the items on the agenda were abatement proceedings, clarifier project change orders, and recognition of a retiring member of the Mobridge Fire Dept. Karen has the details: http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/COUNCIL-2-14-18.mp3

