Mobridge Businesses Vandalized; Arrests Made

Two juveniles were detained by the reporting party on Memorial Day Monday morning after vandalizing and attempting to rob multiple businesses in Mobridge.

Here follows the official press release in audio and written form with all the details from the Mobridge Police Department.

MOBRIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Shawn Madison, Chief of Police

Press Release Concerning May 28th 2018 Burglary Incident

The Mobridge Regional 911 Center received a report on Monday, May 28th at approximately 5:23am. The reporting party stated they were chasing two individuals who were attempting to burglarize Grand Central Station located at 502 Main Street in Mobridge SD.

When the MPD arrived, the reporting party had detained two juvenile male suspects and was holding them for the MPD.

Video surveillance showed the suspects had gained entry to Grand Central prior to being spotted by the reporting party and had attempted to manipulate the cash register with what appeared to be a shovel.

The MPD discovered several other businesses received damage in the area. Damage was discovered, however no entry made at Montana Dakota Utilities and the Silver Dollar Lounge.

Officers observed damage to the Mac Theatre and it appeared entry had been made. No items have been discovered missing from the Mac Theatre at this time.

Officers discovered damage to Payless Foods and video surveillance showed the same juvenile suspects gained entry in Payless Foods several times after breaking the glass located at the front of the Store.

The Mobridge Police Department does not have a complete damage amount at this time, however estimates between $7,500 and $10,000 in damages to involved businesses.

Chief of Police Shawn Madison would like to thank the citizens that assisted in the apprehension of these suspects, however warns the public to never approach any suspect in a crime, as you don’t know if the suspect is armed or if they are mentally stable. Remember your safety is what we care about.