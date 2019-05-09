Mobile dental truck coming to Fort Pierre May 20-24

Delta Dental’s mobile dental truck is coming to Fort Pierre on May 20-24.

Oahe Valley Health Center is hosting the truck to care for children who don’t have access a dentist because of cost, lack of insurance, transportation or other reasons.

A full range of dental care is available, including exams, cleanings, preventive treatments and cavity fillings. Services are provided at no cost to the child or family. No insurance is necessary. Oral health education is also provided to patients so they can continue to care for their teeth after the visit.

Children from their 1st tooth through age 21 are eligible if they have not seen an area dentist in two years or live more than 85 miles from the nearest dentist.

Registration in advance is needed and a patient consent and information form must be completed. Contact Mary at 605-223-2200.

The mobile dental truck’s visit is a partnership between Rural Health Care, Inc. and Delta Dental of South Dakota. The trucks have provided more than $17 million in dental care since the program began in 2004.