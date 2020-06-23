MLB Set To Start 2020 Season

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony. This will be MLB’s shortest season since 1878. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. To illustrate, the Twins will play 40 games against their American League Central opponents and 20 games against teams in the National League Central. The sides expanded the designated hitter to games involving National League teams and teams will start extra innings with a runner on second base.

Once again, Minnesota Twins Baseball can be heard on 1060/107.1 KGFX. Cory Provus, Dan Gladden and Kris Atteberry will again call the action on the Treasure Island Baseball Network.