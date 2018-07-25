Mitchell continues to host popular airplane race

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota city continues drawing pilots from all over the world as the biennial host of a prestigious airplane race.

The Daily Republic reports that pilots flocked Sunday to Mitchell, which serves as the starting point of this year’s AirVenture Cup. The 450-mile (724-kilometer) race attracted pilots from as far as Denmark and Australia to compete for the fastest time to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Mitchell Airport Director Mike Scherschligt says pilots enjoy Mitchell because of the prevailing winds while racing to the Wisconsin finish line.

AirVenture Cup Founder Eric Whyte says Mitchell was chosen in 2008 as an ideal starting point for the race because of the airport’s two runways, large ramp space and local business support.

The city has hosted the race every other year with Mount Vernon, Illinois.