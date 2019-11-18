Missouri Valley Football Conference Names All Conference Team

PLATTE, S.D. – Conference champion Bon Homme placed 7 players on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All Conference team named today. Runner up Gregory had 6 players on the team. Wolsey Wessington placed 5 players while Kimball White Lake and Platte Geddes had 5 and 3 players on the squad. Named from Kimball White Lake were seniors Justin Becker, Rafe Kiehn, Caden Lenz and Wyatt Talbot along with junior Nolan Kirsch. Named from Platte Geddes are seniors Eli DeNeui and Landon Schlulte along with sophomore Grayson Hanson. Platte Geddes also had 3 honorable mention picks. They were juniors Myles Kott and Nate Whalen along with sophomore Caden Foxley. To view the MVFC All Conference team click on the link….

FB All Confernece 2019 Team