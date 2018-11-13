Missouri Valley Conference All Conference Football Team Named

PLATTE, S.D. – 3 members of the Miller-Highmore/Harrold football team were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All Conference team named Tuesday by a vote of the coaches of the MFC teams. The three All Conference performers from Miller-Highmore/Harrold were seniors Karst Hunter, Jhart Bloomenradere and Garrett Knox. 3 other players were named to the Conference Honorable Mention team. Those 3 were senior Joey Simpson, junior Dylan McDonnell and sophomore Regan Bollweg. Wolsey-Wessington won the Conference regular season title and place 7 players on the All Conference squad. Kimball White Lake, which went 3-3 in conference play but were the state runnersup in Class 9AA had 5 players named to the All Conference team. State 9AA champion Bon Homme had 6 players named to the team. Click on the link below for the All Conference Football Team

FB All Confernece 2018 Team