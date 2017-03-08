Missouri Shores 25th Hollywood Tonight Event Saturday March 11th at Drifters

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – The 25th Annual Hollywood Tonight Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center Fundraiser will be this Saturday night at Drifters Event Center in Fort Pierre.

Kami Marts Executive Director of Missouri Shores says the new venue at Drifters is a welcome change for the 25th Annual along with the theme “Guardians of Hope Night At the Oscars” to allow a formal fit for those that want to “dress up” as a famous actress, actor or couple.

The event will still feature local musicians throughout the night with a new line up of comedians from Wackos Comedy Club out of Sioux Falls at 9pm. Doors open at 6pm with hors d’oeuvres and wine along with silent and live auction items.

Marts also expressed thanks for support from advocates, businesses and volunteers.

Hollywood tonight is a major fundraiser for Missouri Shores and Marts explains the importance of the violence center in the community and the costs associated with day to day operations.

Marts stated that very few tickets remain for $45 each but call 224-0256 to check availability. October is Domestic Violence Month and the Center holds events and activities also during that month. For more information about Missouri Shores log on to http://www.missourishores.com/