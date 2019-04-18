Missouri River reservoirs have all risen slightly over the past day

All six reservoir pools along the Upper Missouri River Basin dam system rose slightly yesterday (Wed.).

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Oahe Dam reservoir rose a tenth of a foot in the past day to 1616.9 feet. Inflows are 55,000 cfs while releases are 32,800.

The Garrison Dam reservoir directly north of Oahe was up a tenth of a foot over the past 24 hours with inflows of 29,000 cfs and outflows of 12,700 cfs.

The Big Bend reservoir directly south of Oahe rose three tenths of a foot in the past day. Inflows are 43,000 cfs while releases are 32,800 cfs.

Gavins Point Dam at Yankton, the last point to control the rate of water flowing from the upper part of the Missouri River into the lower part, went up six-tenths of a foot in the past 24 hours. Inflows are currently 62,000 cfs while releases are 55,000 cfs.

