Missouri River-Lake Sharpe cleanup nets nearly 2 tons of trash

Nearly 2 tons of trash was removed from the river last night (Wed.) during the annual Missouri River – Lake Sharpe cleanup at Pierre.

98 volunteers, working from just above Oahe Dam to Farm Island, collected 1.88 tons including 2,180 pounds of litter and trash, 840 pounds of lumber, 540 pounds of scrap metal and over 200 pounds of tires. Last night’s total was over a thousand pounds more than last year. This year’s high runoff brought many items into the Missouri River.

The 10th cleanup in the last 11 years has resulted in nearly 21 tons of trash being removed from areas along the river. There were 11 boats and 10 land-based crews out last night. The cleanup makes the river healthier for fish and wildlife and a more pleasing place for people to recreate.

The cleanup is a collaborative effort of the Pierre Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Fish and Wildlife Service, Army Corps of Engineers, the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pierre Young Professionals. Many other local businesses and organizations also contribute to the effort.

The organizers thank the many volunteers that worked hard again this year and the people and organizations that help make the effort possible.