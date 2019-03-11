Missouri River Basin runoff above normal; Oahe reservoir has room for more

The 2019 runoff forecast in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City is 112 percent of normal, according to the latest information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Oahe Dam reservoir is forecast be at 1608.5 feet at the end-of-March– over ten feet below the exclusive flood control mark (1620).

River ice conditions below all Missouri River System dam projects are being closely monitored. The Corps will also continue to monitor basin and river conditions, including plains and mountain snow accumulation and will adjust System regulation based on the most up-to-date information.

Incidentally, six public meetings will be conducted throughout the basin next month—including one in Fort Pierre– to update the region on current hydrologic conditions. Corps officials will also discuss the planned operation of the mainstem reservoir system during the coming months.

The Oahe Reservoir meeting is Wednesday, April 10 at 10am CDT at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre (210 Verendrye Drive).

Other meetings will be held in Fort Peck, Montana; Bismarck, North Dakota; Sioux City, Iowa; Smithville, Missouri; and Nebraska City, Nebraska.