Mission Woman Found Not Guilty of Bank Fraud and Forgery

A federal jury has acquitted a 21-year-old Mission, South Dakota, woman of Bank Fraud and Forgery. Kaitlyn Erickson’s trial was held last week in Pierre. The investigation was conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. The US Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

