Missing Rapid City woman found in Nebraska hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP/DRG) – A missing Rapid City woman has been found in Nebraska and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested for assaulting her. 21-year-old Ester Wolfe was being treated for “significant injuries” at Chadron Community Hospital Sunday. The Nebraska State Patrol says hospital staff called police after the woman said she was sexually assaulted and beaten multiple times by Jesse Sierra at a Chadron motel. Family members in South Dakota reported Wolfe missing July 14.