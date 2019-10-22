Missing plane found near Aberdeen

The nearly two week-old search for a missing airplane in northeast South Dakota appears to be over.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department reports the wreckage of an airplane was found yesterday (Mon.), three miles north of Aberdeen.

A single-engine Cessna took off from Aberdeen bound for Oakes, North Dakota the night of Oct.9, but never arrived. Since, then air and ground searches have been conducted.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the pilot found in the wreckage Monday. F-A-A records indicate the plane was registered to a Hecla, South Dakota man.

Story credit: KWAT, Watertown